Child Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 33 Revealed

Former child actor Blake Garrett died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to Oklahoma medical examiner records that have officially ruled his death an accident. He was 33. The records, obtained by US Weekly, also state that he was living in a sober living house in Tulsa at the time of his death. Garrett’s mother, Carol, confirmed his death to TMZ in February. She told the outlet her son had gone to an emergency room in the city a week before he died after experiencing “intense pain” and was diagnosed with shingles. Carol said Garrett had moved there to focus on his sobriety and believed he had “truly turned things around.” Garrett began acting as a child, first appearing in stage productions including Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. He later joined the touring cast of Barney’s Colorful World International Tour before making his screen debut in the 2004 direct-to-video release Barney’s Colorful World, Live!. Two years later, Garrett appeared in his only feature film, How to Eat Fried Worms, playing Plug, a friend of the classroom bully portrayed by Adam Hicks.