’90s Rocker, 59, Is Dealt Devastating Diagnosis

A Serbian woman described the terrifying struggle to stop her husband from being sucked out of a plane after an engine failure shattered a cabin window mid-flight. Ljubisa Karovic, 61, was partially sucked outside the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 during the flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany. His wife, Svetlana Grkovic, and other passengers grabbed his legs to prevent him from being sucked out completely. Grkovic said her husband’s torso remained outside the aircraft at 20,000 feet for up to two minutes. “If we die, we die together,” she recalled thinking during the ordeal. “The girl sitting next to him grabbed his hand. Three of us were pulling him in. The masks fell off, and there was chaos,” Grkovic told ERT News. “My husband fainted three times.” Karovic suffered friction burns and a serious hand injury, and remains hospitalized. “He’s not able to communicate, he doesn’t remember the whole event,” Grkovic said. “He’s wearing a collar, he’s in shock.” She also criticized Ryanair, saying: “The flight attendants did not help at all, and so far no one from the company has contacted us.” The aircraft returned safely to make an emergency landing.
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- 1Wife Reveals Desperate Mid-Air Struggle to Save HusbandTWO TERRIFYING MINUTESSvetlana Grkovic said her husband’s torso was outside the aircraft for up to two minutes at 20,000 feet.
- 2’90s Rocker, 59, Is Dealt Devastating DiagnosisSTAR’S BATTLEShe has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalHave Your Take on America's Future Featured on Our PodcastAMERICA250Our new series kicks off this Friday with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., discussing the future of American manufacturing.
- 3Child Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 33 RevealedDEVASTATING LOSSMonths after the former ‘How to Eat Fried Worms’ actor died, experts have determined what led to his death.
- 4Grammy Winner, 45, Sets Bizarre World RecordBALD IS BEAUTIFULThousands of fans embraced their inner “Mr. Worldwide” as Pitbull’s signature look became a Guinness World Record.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 5MAGA Rapper Sues Over Alleged $600K Trump Pardon ScamMAGAWORLD SHOWDOWNBoosie Badazz is fighting for a refund after paying big bucks for a Trump pardon that never came.
- 6Netflix Comedian Couple Splits After 18 Years of MarriageNO LAUGHING MATTER“They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” a source told TMZ.
- 7'Antiques Roadshow' Star Dies at 39‘FIND HOPE’Theo Burrell defied the odds after a grim prognosis.
- 8‘Teen Wolf’ Star Reveals Why He Became a ScientologistPURIFICATION PROCESSThe 28-year-old actor said he turned to the church after realizing sobriety hadn’t erased his mental health struggles.
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 9Supermodel Marries Partner After 25 Years TogetherJUST MARRIED!A chance meeting after the Sept. 11 attacks led to a 25-year love story that ended at the altar in Turin.
- 10U.S. Parasite Outbreak Now Affecting Thousands in 31 StatesEXPLOSIVE INCREASEThe CDC says confirmed cases are expected to climb even further as states continue reporting infections.
’90s Rocker, 59, Is Dealt Devastating Diagnosis
L7’s farewell tour will go on without one of its founding members after bassist Jennifer Finch revealed she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The pioneering grunge band announced Monday that Finch, 59, is recovering from multiple surgeries and serious complications and now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and professional in-home support. “Our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the band wrote in a joint Instagram statement. L7 said The Last Hurrah Tour had been planned “when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” but Finch decided to step aside following her diagnosis while urging the band to continue. “We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority,” the group said. The band, along with Finch’s family and friends, also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her mounting medical expenses. As of publication, it had raised more than $220,000 toward its $350,000 goal. “When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment... would get her back to some version of normal living,” the fundraiser states. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks.”
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna sits down with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., to discuss the future of American manufacturing. From supporting innovators and emerging business leaders to investing in cities across the country, Stacey has helped PMI shape what comes next—and now, she’ll be responding directly to your comments.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Former child actor Blake Garrett died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to Oklahoma medical examiner records that have officially ruled his death an accident. He was 33. The records, obtained by US Weekly, also state that he was living in a sober living house in Tulsa at the time of his death. Garrett’s mother, Carol, confirmed his death to TMZ in February. She told the outlet her son had gone to an emergency room in the city a week before he died after experiencing “intense pain” and was diagnosed with shingles. Carol said Garrett had moved there to focus on his sobriety and believed he had “truly turned things around.” Garrett began acting as a child, first appearing in stage productions including Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. He later joined the touring cast of Barney’s Colorful World International Tour before making his screen debut in the 2004 direct-to-video release Barney’s Colorful World, Live!. Two years later, Garrett appeared in his only feature film, How to Eat Fried Worms, playing Plug, a friend of the classroom bully portrayed by Adam Hicks.
Grammy-winning rapper Pitbull, 45, helped fans set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps after 22,141 concertgoers dressed up as “Mr. Worldwide” during his BST Hyde Park show in London. The rapper—whose shaved head, sunglasses, and sharp suits have become his trademark—spent months urging fans to turn the viral concert tradition into an official record. Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford confirmed the feat during Sunday’s show. The record-breaking crowd was only part of this spectacle: Pitbull also drew 69,999 fans, making it the biggest concert in BST Hyde Park history. He blasted through hits including “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “International Love,” before surprise appearances from Lil Jon and Kesha, who joined him for “Timber” and other fan-favorite tunes. The historic night wrapped up with a singalong to Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” a tribute to the England World Cup team, and a fireworks display over London’s Hyde Park.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
MAGA rapper Boosie Badazz is taking two far-right political operatives to court after allegedly paying them $600,000 in pursuit of a pardon from President Donald Trump that was never granted. Boosie, whose legal name is Torence Hatch, told NOTUS that the two MAGAworld operatives, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, struck a deal with him last year to lobby for a Trump pardon, which would have erased his federal criminal record. “They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial,” Boosie told NOTUS of their initial pitch. But after no pardon materialized, Boosie sought a $300,000 refund under a contract clause that promised to return half the payment if the pardon never came through. Burkman and Wohl are refusing to pay, arguing that no refund clause was agreed to. According to NOTUS, they also claimed to be bankrupt after having to pay millions of dollars in fines for perpetuating a bogus robocall campaign in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, aimed at scaring Black voters from casting mail-in ballots. JM Burkman & Associates, Burkman and Wohl’s lobbying firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tom Segura and Christina P. have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage, TMZ reports. The couple got married in 2008 and gave birth to their first son, Ellis, in 2016 and their second son, Julian, in 2018. The split is reportedly amicable. An insider told the outlet: “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.” Segura was recently nominated for an Emmy for his Netflix show, Bad Thoughts. Netflix also streams two of Christina’s comedy specials, Mother Inferior and Mom Genes. The couple co-founded the podcast network YMH Studios, which publishes a show they host together, Your Mom’s House. They haven’t released an episode together in the past few months, but they’re expected to continue co-hosting the show, now in its 16th year.
Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has died at 39, four years after she defied a grim prognosis and used her battle with an aggressive brain tumor to advocate for cancer awareness and research. Her family confirmed her death Saturday in a moving Instagram tribute. “It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday afternoon,” the post reads. In 2022, the ceramics and glass expert from Edinburgh was diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and was given just 12 to 18 months to live. However, despite a difficult battle that included brain surgery and 17 rounds of chemotherapy, Burrell lived with the disease for four years after her diagnosis, during which she married her partner, Alex, on March 28 and got to experience her son’s first day of school. During her fight, Burrell advocated for awareness of her disease and for government-funded cancer research, and also became involved with the philanthropic organization Brain Tumor Research. “The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments,” the post continues. “But most of all it provided hope, and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story.”
Teen Wolf star Dylan Sprayberry has revealed he has become a Scientologist to help with his mental health struggles. The 28-year-old shared an Instagram video on Sunday revealing he became a Scientologist three years ago, calling it an “epic experience” that has been “so fantastic.” He said his decision stemmed from the mental health struggles that remained even after he quit drugs and alcohol at the age of 23. Sprayberry noted how he turned to drugs as a teenager to cope with anxiety and depression, eventually spending about a decade battling addiction before getting sober. However, after two years of sobriety, he realized the underlying issues had never gone away. He explained how meeting Scientologists led him to the church’s “purification rundown,” a detox program involving exercise and saunas that he described as transformative. Sprayberry also credited L. Ron Hubbard’s self-help book, The Way to Happiness, with reshaping his outlook, helping him realize that happiness is a product of his own daily actions. He joins a long list of actors who have embraced Scientology, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
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Czech supermodel and actress Eva Herzigová, 53, married her longtime partner, Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaj, 49, on July 11. The couple, who met under the unusual circumstances of Herzigová’s flight to New York being grounded in Italy amid the September 11, 2001, attacks, had been together for 25 years before making it official in a religious ceremony at the Church of San Vito in Turin, Italy. Following her 1998 divorce from Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, the model had no plans to remarry. “I told Greg I’d marry him for the children, one day,” Herzigová said in a 2007 interview with The Times. “But for me, our love is written in my heart. I don’t need to have it on a piece of paper.” The Modigliani star frequently features her now-husband and their children on her Instagram. The couple shares three sons, George, 18, Philip, 15, and Edward, 13, who joined them for their special day.
A parasitic outbreak has now caused more than 3,000 people to fall ill as investigators attempt to identify what is fueling the outbreak. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that infects the bowel, causing symptoms like “explosive” watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration severe enough to require hospitalization. Infections are most often associated with fresh produce including lettuce, basil, cilantro, berries, and peas, though officials have not tied this year’s outbreak to any particular fruit or vegetable. While the CDC has officially confirmed just 843 domestically acquired Cyclospora infections across 31 states, the agency says state health departments are anticipating that case counts “will continue to rise as data are received.” The largest spike has come from Michigan, where state government officials say 2,640 cases have been logged. An additional surplus of cases has been found in Ohio, where officials have identified 434 infections. Federal and state investigators are still determining whether the illnesses stem from a single contaminated food item or multiple sources. The CDC says 86 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, and they expect confirmed case counts to continue climbing as states submit additional data.