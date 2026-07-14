Wife Reveals Desperate Struggle to Save Husband From Being Sucked Out of Plane Window

A Serbian woman described the terrifying struggle to stop her husband from being sucked out of a plane after an engine failure shattered a cabin window mid-flight. Ljubisa Karovic, 61, was partially sucked outside the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 during the flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany. His wife, Svetlana Grkovic, and other passengers grabbed his legs to prevent him from being sucked out completely. Grkovic said her husband’s torso remained outside the aircraft at 20,000 feet for up to two minutes. “If we die, we die together,” she recalled thinking during the ordeal. “The girl sitting next to him grabbed his hand. Three of us were pulling him in. The masks fell off, and there was chaos,” Grkovic told ERT News. “My husband fainted three times.” Karovic suffered friction burns and a serious hand injury, and remains hospitalized. “He’s not able to communicate, he doesn’t remember the whole event,” Grkovic said. “He’s wearing a collar, he’s in shock.” She also criticized Ryanair, saying: “The flight attendants did not help at all, and so far no one from the company has contacted us.” The aircraft returned safely to make an emergency landing.