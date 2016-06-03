Blatter, FIFA Officials Gave Themselves $80 Million in Bonuses

Read it at BBC Sport
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and two other top officials at soccer’s governing body gave themselves $80 million in pay raises and bonuses over a five-year period, according to FIFA lawyers. The revelations come one day after Swiss police conducted a raid in which they seized documents and electronic data. Ex Secretary-General Jerome Valcke and finance director Markus Kattner were also accused of “enriching themselves” as part of a coordinated effort between 2001 and 2005.