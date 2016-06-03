CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Blatter, FIFA Officials Gave Themselves $80 Million in Bonuses

    BEAUTIFUL GAME

    Denis Balibouse/Reuters

    Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and two other top officials at soccer’s governing body gave themselves $80 million in pay raises and bonuses over a five-year period, according to FIFA lawyers. The revelations come one day after Swiss police conducted a raid in which they seized documents and electronic data. Ex Secretary-General Jerome Valcke and finance director Markus Kattner were also accused of “enriching themselves” as part of a coordinated effort between 2001 and 2005.

    Read it at BBC Sport
    ;