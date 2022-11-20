Bob Dylan’s Teenage Love Letters Sell for $670,000

CHEAT SHEET
A Portuguese bookstore has paid $670,000 for a sheaf of love letters from a Minnesota teenager named Bobby Zimmerman to a girl named Barbara Ann Hewitt—a sum only makes sense if you know that Zimmerman would later become Bob Dylan. The Hollywood Reporter says the Livraria Lello in Porto does not plan to resell the 42 letters but will keep them for scholars to study. The notes, written between 1957 and 1959, were found by Hewitt’s daughter after she died in 2020. They include some snippets of poetry and an invitation to a Buddy Holly show and Dylan’s dream of changing his name and selling a million records.