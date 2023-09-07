Bob Iger Refused to Leave His Disney Office After Retirement: Report
CAN YOU BLAME HIM?
Disney CEO Bob Iger refused to give up his huge offices at the company’s California headquarters when he stepped aside in 2020 to make way for his replacement, Bob Chapek, because of the facility’s private shower. The detail was shared in a lengthy CNBC account of the turbulent past few years at the company, which has fended off a series of existential problems—including political attacks from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a shifting streaming environment. Iger later returned to the company in his role as CEO after Chapek’s three-year tenure, but apparently never left his office—with sources telling CNBC that the legendary executive preferred to use his private shower to clean up before movie premieres and social events rather than drive home.