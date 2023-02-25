Body Found in Search for Actor Mackenzie Crook’s Sister-in-Law: Police

Read it at The Sun
Following a lengthy search, the body of 62-year-old Laurel Aldridge—sister-in-law to Mackenzie Crook, known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean—may have been found, police say. Aldridge went missing on Feb. 14, something that was “very out of character,” Crook said. “She’s currently undergoing chemo treatment and we’re worried she might be having some sort of mental health episode,” Aldridge’s son-in-law Charlie Wheeler said. Her family has been notified and will be assisting in officially identifying the body, according to officials.