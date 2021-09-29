Body of Missing Indiana 14-Year-Old and His German Shepherd Found
TRAGIC
The body of a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Indiana last week has been found, according to local authorities. Jacob McCarty disappeared while on a mid-morning walk with the family German Shepherd, Isabella, near his home in Corydon, according to his father. He may have been sporting red Nike sneakers at the time he left, and the dog may have worn a turquoise harness. The canine’s corpse was found along with McCarty’s around noon on Tuesday. The Harrison County sheriff said that security camera footage from a local business owner showed McCarty and directed authorities to his remains in a wooded area close to the Interstate 64 highway. A cause of death has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said investigators do not believe the death was the result of foul play.