Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Fatally Shoot Man at Wrong Address
SHAMEFUL
A police department in New Mexico has been in hot water since it was revealed earlier this month that three of its officers responded to a call at the wrong house—and then shot the man who lived there. Now, newly released body camera footage shows the tragic moments leading up to the fatal April 5 shooting of 52-year-old Robert Dotson by police in Farmington, New Mexico. According to reporting by the Albuquerque Journal, the officers realized they were at the wrong house before Dotson opened the door. But they proceeded to shine a powerful light on him anyway, and then began shooting when he raised a weapon, possibly unaware that the men at his door were police. “All of us—the men and women of the Farmington Police Department—recognize the severity of this incident. We will do everything possible to more fully understand what transpired here,” the Farmington police chief said in a statement. The names of the officers involved have not been released, but the police department said they were all placed on administrative leave.