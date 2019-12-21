Bolsonaro Says Trump Backed Off Threat of Brazilian Metal Tariffs
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said President Trump has backed off of a previous threat to impose tariffs on Brazilian metal. Bolsonaro wrote in a Facebook post that he had spoken with Trump and said “he decided not to make good on his plan to impose tariffs on our steel / aluminum.” Trump said in a tweet that he had a “great call” with Bolsonaro. “We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger!” he said. Trump said in a tweet that he would impose tariffs on Brazil and Argentina’s metal on Dec. 2. The New York Times reports that Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic adviser, told the Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration had not yet made a decision to go forward with the tariffs. It is unclear if Trump still plans to impose the tariffs on Argentina.