Bomb Threat Disrupts Drag Story Hour in NYC

A branch of the Brooklyn Public Library received a bomb threat early Saturday morning just before it was set to host an event put on by Drag Story Hour NYC, the New York Post reports. The NYPD evacuated the building and conducted a search, but failed to find anything out of the ordinary. The threat posed only a minor delay to the show, which was put on just a block away a short time later at a local coffee shop. The Post reported that the relocated show was attended by around nine people. “These are children, and children just want to hear stories … It’s a shame how somebody just ruined it and threatened violence,” one parent told the Post.