Boris Johnson Blocks No Confidence Vote That Could Have Booted Him From Office Sooner

Boris Johnson isn’t letting anyone steal his last few weeks in office. He decided to use his power to block a no confidence vote supposed to take place Wednesday that could have seen him leave office early, The Independent reported. Because Johnson chose to not immediately resign, he’s allowed an eight-week “caretaker” period before leaving Downing Street for good. A Labour Party spokesperson told The Independent that the move to prevent the vote is “totally unprecedented.” “Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates,” the spokesperson said. “All the Tory leadership candidates should denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited prime minister.”