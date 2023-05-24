Boris Johnson Investigated for COVID Guideline Breaches AGAIN
PARTYGATE
Roughly a year after Britain’s former prime minister was fined for hosting lockdown parties in a scandal dubbed “Partygate,” Boris Johnson has again caught the eye of British police for allegedly violating more COVID regulations. A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said in a statement that the new information “came to light” while preparing evidence for a COVID inquiry “as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents,” CNN reported. The Cabinet Office has now passed along the details of the potential breaches to the Thames Valley Police and London’s Metropolitan Police to investigate claims of breaking strict pandemic rules between June 2020 and May 2021 in his Chequers manor and at Downing Street. Reportedly, the office turned over the former prime minister’s official diary entries as evidence of visits to his estate, according to The Washington Post. Johnson’s office said the accusations were “bizarre and unacceptable” and that the Cabinet Office is “entirely wrong in its assertions,” Sky News reported.