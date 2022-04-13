Boy Dies After He Was Found Stabbed in Middle School Bathroom
A student at a Kansas City middle school has died after he was found stabbed in a school bathroom as classes were in session on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said another male student has been taken into custody, but no further details were immediately available. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say he was found in a bathroom at the Northeast Middle School at around 9 a.m. with multiple stab wounds. After receiving first aid at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the Kansas City Star reports. Streets around the school were shut down in the aftermath of the incident, and students were sent home early. A parent identified as Carl Moore told the Star his seventh-grader phoned him from class to tell him about the stabbing. “I was very concerned. I know they have metal detectors but you can’t keep them safe from everything,” he was quoted saying.