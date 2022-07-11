Boy Who Fatally Stabbed 12-Year-Old Ava White Gets Life in Prison
BEHIND BARS
The teenage boy convicted of killing 12-year-old Ava White last November has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 13 years, the Daily Mail reports. The boy was just 14 when he killed fatally stabbed Ava at a Christmas lights show in England amid a disagreement about a Snapchat video, making him one of Britain’s youngest convicted killers. He fled the scene after the killing to buy snacks with his friends. Under U.K. law, his identity is protected since he is under 18, but White’s family requested that the judge lift the anonymity provision. The Liverpool Crown Court judge, however, rejected the request, citing safety concerns for the boy and his family. While sentencing the now-15-year-old, the judge said, “There is only one reason why Ava is dead and that is because you chose to carry a knife and you chose to get it out and use it.”