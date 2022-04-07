‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled After Star’s Domestic Violence Arrest
SHAH-T DOWN
The sun’s going down on Bravo’s reality series Shahs of Sunset, according to reports by TMZ and People magazine. The network has canceled the show, which followed a group of Persian-Americans living in Los Angeles, after nine seasons, sources close to the production said. Shahs first went on the air in 2012. Its ninth season concluded with a two-part finale in August last year. Series stars Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi are all in “early talks for potential future projects” with Bravo, TMZ reported. Notably left out was star Mike Shouhed, who was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury” on March 29, and is facing a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to Page Six. Shouhed has denied the charge, with his lawyer insisting that he had “no doubt Mike will be exonerated.” It was not immediately clear if the arrest led directly to executives’ decision to axe the show.