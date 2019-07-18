CHEAT SHEET
LIMITED SUPPLY
Brighten Your Look with Senreve’s Luxury Handbags In Their Beautiful New Summer Hues
Summertime doesn’t just mean thermometer-busting temps. It also means extra hours of daylight to pack more into the day, from an early morning yoga class to a sunset happy hour around your typical busy work schedule. Jam-packed summer days like these call for a versatile bag that lets you easily shift between modes and looks effortlessly. Senreve’s luxury bag collection was designed with this exact versatility in mind. Styles from the lightweight Aria belt bag to the Midi Maestra feature various interior compartments to keep you organized and can be worn multiple ways to transition from work to play. And all of Senreve’s hand-stitched Italian leather bags – which have recently been sported by several iconic Hollywood celebrities and have built up quite a waitlist– come in delightfully bright, perfect-for-summer colors: The Maestra in Coral brings a touch of the tropics into the city, the Aria in Mimosa Lilac adds a light pop of color to chic office neutrals, and the Doctor bag in Blush will match basically anything in your wardrobe. Many of these colors are almost sold out, so now’s the time to get these beautiful summer hues for yourself. Right now, Senreve also has a special gift with purchase offer at various spend levels that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. If you spend more than $300, you get a complimentary Octopi Keyring. Spending more than $500? You score yourself a complimentary Bracelet Pouch ($125 value). Spending more than $1,000 gets you an Envelope Clutch ($245 value). Summer isn’t slowing down. What are you waiting for? | Shop at Senreve >