British Airways Bans Social Media Posting While ‘Flying the Aircraft’
CABIN PRESSURE
Commercial pilots and cabin crew have amassed armies of loyal followers on social media by giving insights into their high-flying jobs, but one airline would like their workers to be a little more grounded. British Airways updated its social media guidelines this week to ask employees not to “post on social media or capture content when [they] are professionally engaged in [their] job,” according to Simple Flying, which has seen the policy. While some lamented the new restrictions, the airline defended its decision. “We’ve given our people clarity about what’s appropriate and when,” a British Airways spokesperson told Simple Flying. “For example, when our colleagues are flying an aircraft, they’re responsible for the safety of everyone onboard. It’s not unreasonable to ask them to wait until their break to take photos.” The spokesperson added that the rules haven’t really changed, just that it’s now clearer “what is and isn’t acceptable.” “The guidelines ask colleagues not to post to social media when professionally engaged in their job (e.g. serving customers onboard, flying the aircraft),” they said.