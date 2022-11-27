CHEAT SHEET
British Father Found Dead on Thanksgiving in 'Acid Attack'
A British father was killed last week in what authorities have described as an “acid attack,” according to Sky News. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead in the Greater Manchester town of Wigan on Thursday, police said, with his body doused in “potentially hazardous material” and riddled with gunshot wounds. “Initial information indicates that the victim was subject of a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack,” the Greater Manchester Police told Sky News. The acid was believed to be self-contained and not harmful to the public, though it was unclear why it was used in the murder. In a statement, Smith’s family described him as “the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.” No arrests have been made.