British Gardener Volunteering as Medic Shot Dead in Ukraine
‘TRUE HERO’
A British landscape gardener was volunteering as a medic in Ukraine when he was shot dead by Russian troops last week. Craig Mackintosh, 48, was said to have been helping a wounded colleague in a vehicle that had been struck by a tank shell near the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine when he was shot in the neck. On a fundraising page created to help repatriate his body, Mackintosh’s sister Lorna wrote that her brother had “died in action saving lives as a true hero.” Mackintosh, from Norfolk in the east of England, had two daughters and two step-daughters. He traveled to Ukraine on March 24 to join the resistance to Putin’s invasion, briefly returning to the U.K. in April before setting out on a second tour. He was killed on August 24—Ukraine’s Independence Day.