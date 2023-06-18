British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Caught on Video Mocking Trans Women: Report
QUIET PART OUT LOUD
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his distaste for trans people known in both public and private, according to a new report. In a video shared with PinkNews, Sunak was apparently filmed disparaging some Liberal Democrat colleagues in Parliament who have advocated for trans rights. “You might have noticed Ed Davey (LibDem leader) has been very busy,” Sunak, who is not shown in the video, said earlier this month at a party with the 1922 Committee, a group of all-Conservative Members of Parliament. “Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises.” The group erupts into laughter, leading Sunak to carry on his bit. “You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology,” he said.