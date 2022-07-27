CHEAT SHEET
A month after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for removing 200-year-old shards of pottery from an archaeology site in Iraq, James Fitton, a retired geologist and British tourist, has had his conviction overturned and will be freed from detainment, Artnet reports. A court in Iraq had found Fitton guilty of flouting a looted antiquities statute by taking the shards, but an appeals court reversed the verdict. Fitton’s son-in-law told Artnet that the family doesn’t “want to inflame the wrong groups or put him at any risk,” so they won’t be doing further interviews until Fitton is home safe.