Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Finalize Their Divorce
PARTING WAYS
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce on Wednesday night, Page Six reported, more than eight months after they separated. Asghari had filed for divorce a little more than a year into their marriage in August 2023, after an explosive fight that included accusations of assault and cheating. Despite the particularly nasty split, the pair appears to have worked out their legal separation amicably, honoring the “ironclad” pre-nup Spears had negotiated just in case. “Britney is continuing to turn the page—the stories of her going broke are ridiculous and demonstrably false,” a source told Page Six. “Although she does enjoy luxe travel as a result of her hard-earned freedom, she had a landmark book deal that she will be profiting from for a long time and the sky is the limit in terms of her earning power, including movie rights to The Woman in Me... and fortunately an ironclad prenup.”