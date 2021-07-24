CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears Posts Topless Instagrams Amid Conservatorship Fight
Britney Spears has bared all in court testimony in the fight over her conservatorship, and now she’s baring nearly all on Instagram. The pop star posted multiple photos of herself topless to Instagram on Friday and Saturday. In recent weeks, Spears has made a number of defiant posts, excoriating those in her inner circle who did not support her in the fight against the conservatorship. The singer is locked in a legal battle with her father over the legal arrangement, which she says has exerted a punishing degree of control over her life for the past 13 years. The posts come the same day as her longtime agent Cade Hudson broke his silence on the conservatorship, saying it was high time to #FreeBritney.