Britney’s Dad Told Her She Was Fat, Threatened to ‘Destroy’ Fans: New Yorker
‘CORRUPT FAMILY’
Two months after Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, secured a controversial conservatorship, and just days after she was involuntarily hospitalized for a psychiatric hold, her father berated her for being fat, according to a lengthy New Yorker investigation that paints a terrifying picture of the level of control around Spears. Jacqueline Butcher, a former friend of the Spears family, told the New Yorker that she recalled Jamie sitting Spears down and saying, “‘Baby,’ and I thought he was going to say, ‘We love you, but you need help.’ But what he said was ‘You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape.’” Butcher said she regretted offering testimony in court to help secure the conservatorship. “At the time, I thought we were helping,” she said. “And I wasn’t, and I helped a corrupt family seize all this control.”
In another instance, Jamie called a college student who ran a Spears fan site that opposed the conservatorship and screamed at him for multiple minutes. “He told me he was going to destroy my ass,” the student said. “I was shaking in my childhood bedroom, terrified.”