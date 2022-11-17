Brittney Griner Moved to a Penal Colony 300 Miles From Moscow
Basketball star Brittney Griner has been transported from a detention center close to Moscow to the female penal colony IK-2 in Yavas, about 300 miles away, her legal team confirmed Thursday. Russia had refused to say where they were taking Griner ever since she was whisked away from her cell last week. “We visited her early this week,” her legal team said in a statement. “Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment.” Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, added, “Despite the fact she is alone and now nearing her ninth month in detention separated from her loved ones, she is trying to stay strong.” The 32-year-old, who was arrested in February at Moscow airport for possession of cannabis vape cartridges, is serving a nine-year sentence. Yavas is in the Mordovia Region, the same area that holds Paul Whelan, another American serving 16 years in a penal colony for espionage charges he said he didn’t commit. Conditions in penal colonies tend to be rough as tuberculosis, malnourishment, and poor medical care is common.