Buster Murdaugh’s Girlfriend Reports ‘Frightening’ YouTuber to Cops
‘ONGOING INSTRUSION’
The girlfriend of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son has filed a second police report in the wake of the disgraced former lawyer’s murder conviction—this time about a “frightening” YouTuber. In a March 7 Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by The Daily Beast, Brooklynn White reported that she and her boyfriend, Buster Murdaugh, had recently filed a complaint “due to reporters taking photos” of their Hilton Head residence. “Since the initial report was filed the behavior of certain members of the press has become increasingly unsettling and frightening to [White],” the report states. It states that on the evening of March 6, White saw a YouTuber looking into the windows of her car—and noted that it was the same reporter who had “been following her and Buster while at the courthouse in Colleton County, SC,” where Murdaugh was convicted of murder. White also reported that she noticed other reporters near her home, and that several of them were taking photos while she walked her dogs and had tried to speak to her neighbors. The report also noted that Buster Murdaugh has asked to not be listed in any subsequent reports “due to privacy concerns.”