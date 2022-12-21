Baby on the Way for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Daughter
‘KOOKY UNHINGED GRANDMA ERA’
Celebrity couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis shared a series of photos of her baby bump on Instagram on Tuesday, including one with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas kissing the 34-year-old’s belly. The family quickly circulated their own congratulations on social media. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer,” Demi Moore captioned an Instagram photo of her daughters Scout and Tallulah gathered around Rumer as she awaited an ultrasound. “It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” In another caption, the 60-year-old chirped that she was entering her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era🌱.” Meanwhile, the younger Willis’ stepmom, Emma Heming Willis, shared her own tribute. “Baby news is happy news!!!” wrote the 44-year-old. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣”