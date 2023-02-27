Bryan Cranston Now Believes MAGA Slogan Is Racist
‘WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING’
Bryan Cranston thinks it’s possible Donald Trump ran his campaign on racism. The actor took to Chris Wallace’s CNN show on Sunday to discuss how the “Make America Great Again” slogan discredits Black Americans. “When I see the ‘Make America Great Again,’ my comment is: do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?” he asked. “From an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great? So, if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.” Last February, Cranston told the Los Angeles Times he was trying to confront his white privilege, and he told Wallace he now believes that “privilege has created blind spots for us.” “Maybe I haven’t seen what’s really happening yet, in all my years,” he added.