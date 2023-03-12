CHEAT SHEET
    Judge Issues 60+ Search Warrants in Idaho Murders Case

    SEALED

    Katie Hawkinson

    Bryan Kohberger (left) looking at his attorney Anne Taylor (right) during a court hearing.

    Ted S. Warren/Pool via Reuters.

    An Idaho judge has issued search warrants to over 60 companies—including DoorDash, Snapchat, Meta and Match Group LLC, which owns dating apps like Tinder and Hinge—in the case against Bryan Kohberger, who was arrested in December on charges of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. While Fox News reported a full list of all companies that received a warrant, the judge has sealed all other details in order to protect information that could sway the jury. The court also stated that the documents “contain facts or statements that might threaten the safety of or endanger the life or safety of individuals.” Kohberger’s next court appearance is scheduled for June.

