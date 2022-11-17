Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Expected to Plead Guilty
The gunman who allegedly livestreamed to Twitch while killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market in May plans to plead guilty during a court hearing next week, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families. Peyton Gendron is facing 25 charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, another 10 counts of murder as a hate crime, and three counts of attempted murder. The 18-year-old also faces an additional 27 federal charges for hate crimes and firearm possession, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Gendron, a self-proclaimed white supremacist and antisemite, targeted the Buffalo supermarket because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to police. He posted a racially charged manifesto online moments before he attacked the shop using a semi-automatic AR-15. Gendron could potentially face the death penalty.