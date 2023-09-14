Principal’s Nephew Killed in School Shooting Allegedly Tied to Bullying

CHEAT SHEET
A school shooting that has rocked the small town of Greensburg, Louisiana, was apparently motivated by bullying, authorities told WAFB. The shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy on Tuesday left one student dead and several injured; a juvenile suspect was arrested shortly after. “The motive appears to have been from bullying and the investigation of course is still ongoing,” Chief Deputy Joe Cheney told WAFB. The victim, 11th grader Vernon Gordon Jr., was the nephew of the academy’s principal and a player on its football team. “Our parish was shaken yesterday to the core of our hearts because we’re a close-knitted family and we stand together ready to help anyone,” Cheney said.