Caitlyn Jenner: I’m Pro-Choice but I Also Support Texas Abortion Ban

Struggling Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner attempted to claim Tuesday morning that she supported a “woman’s right to choose”—while simultaneously defending Texas’ draconian new law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

With just a week left before California votes on whether to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jenner made the media rounds on Tuesday in an effort to boost her floundering campaign. (Recent polls show only one percent of California voters support her candidacy while Newsom has opened up a double-digit lead on remaining in office.)

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, the reality TV star was pressed by anchor Brianna Keilar on her personal view of the Texas law, which the Supreme Court refused to block in a midnight decision. The law not only bans abortion after most women even know they’re pregnant but it also effectively deputizes private citizens to seek bounties on those who “aid and abet” women seeking abortions in the state.

“On that issue, where are you? Do you think that California should have a similar law?” Keilar asked the one-time Olympic champion.

“I am for a woman’s right to choose,” Jenner responded before trying to have it both ways. “I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.”

Keilar, meanwhile, wondered aloud how Jenner could hold what was in essence contradictory positions, noting that the I Am Cait star was saying she was “fine with a law that essentially outlaws abortion” despite claiming to support abortion rights.

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” Jenner shrugged. “Now do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they do have the right to make their own decision.”

Jenner, who deserted her gubernatorial campaign for a couple of weeks to star in the reality show Big Brother, has failed to gain any traction since announcing her candidacy this past spring. While attempting to thread a needle between compassionate conservatism and Trumpy politics, Jenner’s campaign has mostly drawn mockery and criticism over her comments about homeless people, trans athletes, and her own voting record in California.