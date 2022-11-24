Medic Didn’t Recognize Patient in Fatal Crash—Her Own Daughter

A Canadian paramedic responding to a horrific car crash treated a passenger who was injured beyond recognition—only learning the girl’s identity hours later. “On her way back [from the crash scene] she expressed her grief and frustration to her partner, knowing that later a family would likely lose their daughter, sister and grandchild,” friend Richard Reed said of Jayme Erickson. After the Calgary medic returned home, police showed up at her door. “On entering the room, to her horror, she found the girl that she had sat with in the back of the crumpled vehicle keeping alive, so the family could say goodbye, and due to the extent of her injuries was unrecognizable, was Jayme’s own daughter,” Reed added. “Jayme unknowingly was keeping her own daughter alive.” At a press conference this week, Erickson paid tribute to 17-year-old Montana. “She was a fighter and she fought until the day that she died and she was beautiful,” she said.
