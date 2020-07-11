California Garment Factory Shut Down After 300 COVID-19 Infections and Four Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed down a garment factory after an investigation into four deaths led to the discovery of more than 300 positive COVID-19 cases, according to CNN. The factory, called Los Angeles Apparel, founded by Dov Charney, who also founded American Apparel, had been first shut down June 27 over COVID-19 violations that led to 300 positive cases, but had recently reopened.
Charney disputed claims that the company had not followed safety measures, insisting that they had not been told that cardboard box barriers they constructed between work stations did not meet safety requirements. Charney also disputed claims by the L.A. health department that they had hired new employees without having them first tested for COVID to replace the workers who were out due to COVID.
“Absolutely, we brought in new employees,” Charney told CNN. “What company can’t hire new employees? No one said do not hire new employees.” The factory will have to remain closed until it can prove full compliance with COVID-19 requirements, according to the LA health department.