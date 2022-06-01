Trucker Accused of Groping Two Women Aboard JetBlue Flight
SCARY SKIES
A California trucker flying JetBlue from Los Angeles to Boston allegedly groped a passenger traveling with her newborn baby, then groped a second passenger while a witness sitting nearby reported him to the flight crew. About 30 minutes into the May 31 flight, Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, “began caressing [Victim 1’s] left upper thigh, using the back and the palm of his right hand,” states a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. “Before Victim 1 was able to move out of the way, Dhillon reached deeper into Victim 1’s upper thigh area and then between Victim 1’s legs into her groin area.” The unnamed woman immediately notified her husband, who was also aboard the plane, and pressed the call button to alert a flight attendant. When the woman sitting next to Dhillon stood up so another traveler could go get help, Dhillon “reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed Victim 2’s groin and buttocks,” according to the complaint. Upon landing, Dhillon told police that he had taken an Ambien to help him sleep and claimed not to remember anything from the journey. Dhillon's lawyer, Sandra Gant, didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.