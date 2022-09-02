CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    California’s Grid Operator Is Begging People to Cut Power Use as Brutal Heat Wave Rolls In

    GETTING DARK

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Mario Tama

    California’s power grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday asking residents and businesses to reduce their power consumption in the evening to avoid overwhelming the grid system during a dangerous heat wave. The California Independent System Operator, which is now issuing the same alert for a third day in a row, has asked people to avoid using major appliances, charging electric vehicles, or setting thermostats too low in order to conserve energy. The call for caution around electricity use comes as temperatures are set to soar into the triple-digits across the state through Labor Day, with the grid operator warning that issues could yet be issued for the holiday weekend.

    Read it at ABC 7