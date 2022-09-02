California’s Grid Operator Is Begging People to Cut Power Use as Brutal Heat Wave Rolls In

Read it at ABC 7
California’s power grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday asking residents and businesses to reduce their power consumption in the evening to avoid overwhelming the grid system during a dangerous heat wave. The California Independent System Operator, which is now issuing the same alert for a third day in a row, has asked people to avoid using major appliances, charging electric vehicles, or setting thermostats too low in order to conserve energy. The call for caution around electricity use comes as temperatures are set to soar into the triple-digits across the state through Labor Day, with the grid operator warning that issues could yet be issued for the holiday weekend.