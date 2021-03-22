If you’ve got a new pooch, picking what to feed them can be tough. You want to give your pup “the best,” but there are tons of competing theories on what “the best” even is. Canidae® helps you out with best-in-class preparations for every diet. Wet food, dry food, cat food, dog food, for puppies, or for advanced age: Canidae® is a one-stop-shop with healthy options for every pup.

Grain-Free Diet

Canidae® PURE Dog Dry Food - Grain-Free Lamb, Goat, Venison 4-lb bag Limited-ingredient foods are often recommended for picky eaters or pups with sensitive stomachs. This limited-ingredient food is grain-free and features lamb, goat, venison, lentils and peas. Buy at PetSmart $ 20

Grain-Free For Puppies

Canidae® PURE Puppy Dry Food - Grain Free Chicken 4-lb bag Puppies can benefit from puppy-specific foods that will fuel the high-growth stage they’re in. This recipe skips grains in favor of nine key ingredients, like real chicken, lentil, egg, and flaxseed. Buy at PetSmart $ 20

With Wholesome Grains

Canidae® PURE Dog Dry Food - Wholesome Grains Beef & Barley 4-lb bag This dry food is ultra-nutritionally dense, ensuring every bite is packed with healthy fuel for your furry friend. Featuring beef, barley, and millet, this full-spectrum food is perfect for high-energy dogs (or low-energy dogs who could use a boost). Buy at PetSmart $ 15

With Wholesome Grains, For Puppies

Canidae® PURE Puppy Food - Wholesome Grains Salmon & Oatmeal 4-lb bag If you’re choosing a food for your puppy that features healthy, wholesome grains, try this recipe. It boasts oatmeal, salmon, brown rice, and barley, along with all the nutrients and vitamins your pup needs. Buy at PetSmart $ 15

