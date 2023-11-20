Carbon Footprint of 12 Billionaires Equal to 2 Million Homes

CHEAT SHEET
Thanks to their yachts, jets, mansions, and investments, a dozen of the world’s billionaires account for greenhouse gas emissions equal to the emissions of 2 million average households. That’s according to The Guardian, which reports that Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos top the list, followed by Google alums Larry Page and Sergey Brin. “Billionaires generate obscene amounts of carbon pollution with their yachts and private jets—but this is dwarfed by the pollution caused by their investments,” Oxfam International’s inequality policy adviser, Alex Maitland, told the newspaper.