Elderly Dealer in Michael K. Williams Overdose Death Gets 2-Year Sentence
‘A LIFETIME OF ADDICTION’
One of the four men charged in connection with the fatal overdose of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams in 2021 was sentenced to serve two and a half years in prison on Thursday. “Selling drugs like heroin and fentanyl not only cost Mr. Williams his life, but is costing you your freedom,” a judge told Carlos Macci while handing down the sentence. Macci, 71, pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in the case in April. A court filing by his lawyer earlier this month asked that Macci, who has been jailed since his arrest last February, be sentenced to time served. His filing noted that the court’s probation office had recommended a decade-long term behind bars. Included in the filing was a three-page letter from David Simon, co-creator of The Wire, pleading for leniency. “No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction,” Simon wrote.