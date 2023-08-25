Carlos Santana Apologizes for His Anti-Trans, Pro-Chappelle Concert Rant
‘INSENSITIVE’
Musician Carlos Santana issued a groveling apology Thursday for a bizarre anti-trans rant that he gave while performing in New Jersey last month. During the outburst, the guitarist said “a woman is a woman and a man is a man.” “That’s it,” he added. “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business.” He went on to indicate that he had the same beliefs as comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been criticized for making transphobic jokes. “I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” Santana, 76, wrote in a statement on Facebook. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.” He went on to say: “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not.”