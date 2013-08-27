CBS to Reboot ‘Love, American-Style’

CHEAT SHEET
CBS is creating an updated version of the classic sitcom Love, American Style, which ran from 1969 to 1974 until being revamped as Happy Days, according to a report in Deadline on Monday. The new comedy will not keep the anthology format—the network apparently learned its lesson from NBC’s failed Love Bites—but will follow the lives of four couples in various stages of their relationships. This isn’t the first attempt to revive the show, which has enjoyed a healthy afterlife in syndication, with the most recent attempt being a 1999 pilot starring Melissa Joan Hart.