NBA Star Miles Bridges Beat Girlfriend in Front of Their Kids: Cops
‘HORRIBLE’
An NBA star accused of beating his partner in front of the couple’s children has been charged with felony domestic violence, according to TMZ. Miles Bridges, a 24-year-old Charlotte Hornets player, has been hit with a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse. The 6-foot-7 Bridges is accused of attacking Mychelle Johnson, who identified herself and posted since-deleted photos of the alleged assault earlier this month. “I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore,” she wrote alongside distressing images of her swollen and discolored body parts. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The Hornets, who didn’t pull their 2022-23 offseason qualifying offer for Bridges after his domestic violence arrest, according to insider Marc Stein, said Tuesday they were gathering further evidence and had no comment.