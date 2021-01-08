CHEAT SHEET
Football Coach Canned for Racist Tweet About Stacey Abrams
A college football coach who tweeted racist insults about Stacey Abrams is out of a job. The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga fired offensive line coach Chris Malone after he reacted to Democrats’ wins in Georgia’s Senate runoffs by referring to Abrams as “Fat Albert” in a taunting tweet. Malone deleted the post but not before screenshots were circulated on social media—and Chattanooga’s coach and athletic director responded with a statement calling the tweet “appalling” and “unacceptable,” and a pink slip.