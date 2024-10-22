Liam Payne’s Preliminary Toxicology Report Revealed

Cheat Sheet
Elon Musk’s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 6:11AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 5:21AM EDT 
Elon Musk awards Kristine Fishell with a $1 million vanity check during a town hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Elon Musk awards Kristine Fishell with a $1 million check during the town hall at the Roxain Theater in Pittsburgh. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

At least two of the three Pennsylvania voters to win MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million super PAC lottery so far are registered Republicans who have already voted, Politico reported. The first two winners, John Dreher and Kristine Fishell, sent in mail-in ballots before winning the purse, awarded daily by America PAC until election day, state records cited by the outlet show. Politico said that raises the question of whether Musk’s multimillion-dollar stunt is mostly drawing fanboys of Musk and former President Donald Trump instead of the swing voters needed to win the election. The voting status of the third winner, Shannon Tomei, was not immediately clear. Some experts have said Musk’s lottery amounts to illegal vote buying, while America PAC and Musk have said signing up doesn’t require a party affiliation and only asks that voters sign a pro free speech and pro gun rights petition. The petition, nevertheless, requires people who sign to hand over their precious personal data to the committee, which is using voter information to target voters in advance of the election on behalf of the Trump campaign. Musk has given $75 million to his pro-Trump group so far.

Read it at Politico

2
Trump Campaign Leaves Trail of Unpaid Rally Bills Across the Nation
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.21.24 9:51PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign has amassed a staggering pile of unpaid debts for services related to his rallies since 2016, according to Al Jazeera, which reported Monday that the former president’s team still owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to 10 cities across the United States. The largest outstanding invoice belongs to El Paso, Texas, which told the network that the Trump campaign still owes it $569,204.63 for a 2019 rally. In 2020, the El Paso City Council retained a law firm to “advocate in the City’s interest in the collection” of the money, a city spokesperson told NBC News earlier this month. “The city continues to seek the payment of these past due expenses, so city taxpayers do not continue to bear the cost,” another city spokesperson told Al Jazeera. Other cities chasing the campaign for unpaid tabs include St. Cloud, Minnesota, which is owed $208,935.17 for a rally this July; Spokane, Washington, which is owed $65,124.69 for a 2016 event; and Tucson, Arizona, which is one of several cities that now requires Trump’s campaign to pay for services up front, to avoid adding to the $81,837 bill it’s already racked up. The campaign did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

Read it at Al Jazeera

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.22.24 1:46AM EDT 
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in court on September 18, 2024 in New York City.
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in court on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Pool/Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, according to NBC News. Two unidentified sources told NBC the former Hollywood producer has chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Weinstein is undergoing treatment at Rikers Island in New York, the sources added. A spokesperson seethed at the announcement in a statement sent to Variety, calling it “unacceptable” and “troubling.” It read: “Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition. It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.” Weinstein most recently appeared in a New York court in September. He was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair after undergoing heart surgery while in July, Weinstein was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” including diabetes and COVID-19, according to ABC News.

Read it at NBC News

4
Liam Payne’s Preliminary Toxicology Report Revealed
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.21.24 8:43PM EDT 
Liam Payne
A preliminary toxicology report indicated Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, officials said. Charles Platiau/REUTERS

One Direction singer Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina, according to local officials. A final toxicology report for the late singer is not expected to be released for weeks, but prosecutors in Argentina got a preliminary report indicating the presence of the narcotic, the Associated Press confirmed on Monday. Payne died after falling from a third story balcony in the Argentinian capital last Wednesday. Prosecutors previously said Payne was alone when the fatal fall occurred, which may have been caused by substance abuse. Meanwhile, Argentinian newspaper La Nación published crime scene photos from Payne’s hotel room in Buenos Aires, showing a smashed television, a white powder substance, and bottles of alcohol. Earlier on Monday, sources told ABC News the singer had traces of multiple drugs in his body, including so-called “pink cocaine,” a drug that typically contains a mixture of other drugs such as ketamine or methamphetamine.

Read it at Associated Press

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Laughing Harris Denies Eating ‘Gummies’ When Talking About Election Anxiety
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.21.24 6:48PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 6:47PM EDT 
Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney
Kamala Harris spoke with former Rep. Liz Cheney at a campaign event in Michigan. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris jokingly denied eating “gummies” at a campaign event in Michigan, while giving supporters a rare glimpse at how the Democratic nominee deals with the stress of the campaign trail. “Everybody I talk to says ‘I have to turn off the news, I can‘t read anything, I’m meditating, I’m doing yoga, I’m so anxious I just don’t even know, I’m eating gummies, all kinds of things,’” moderator Maria Shriver said. “I’m not eating gummies,” Harris immediately replied before breaking out in laughter. Marijuana is legal in Michigan, and Harris came out in support of legalizing the drug nationally last week. Leading up to her 2020 presidential campaign, Harris told The Breakfast Club that she smoked marijuana in college. But Harris did admit she was feeling the pressure of the ongoing campaign. “I wake up in the middle of the night usually these days, just to be honest with you,” the vice president admitted to the audience of supporters.

Read it at C-SPAN

6
McDonald’s Invites Harris to Come Visit
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.21.24 5:51PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump worked the drive-thru at a McDonald's franchise in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

McDonald’s said they invited Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to visit one of their franchises—one day after former President Trump worked the drive-thru at a franchise in Pennsylvania. The company said they extended the invitation in a message sent to employees, which was later authenticated by the Associated Press. In the message, McDonald’s said they were “proud” of former President Trump’s well-documented love of the fast food chain, as well as Harris’ “fond memories working under the arches.” Harris claims she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California in 1983. Trump has frequently claimed that Harris is lying about her summer job. The company seemed to address this claim in the message, stating that “we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the ‘80s.” McDonald’s corporate said the company does not endorse candidates for elected office, and agreed to the Trump event based on one of the company’s core values: “We open our doors to everyone.” McDonald’s corporate and the Harris campaign have not returned requests for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at Associated Press

7
JD Vance Slams Kamala Harris’ ‘Anti-Christian Rhetoric’ in Appeal to Catholic Voters
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.21.24 11:45AM EDT 
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance speaks during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. October 20, 2024.
Vance, a Catholic convert, is central to the Trump campaign’s efforts to mobilize Catholic and Christian voters in swing states. Vincent Alban/Reuters

JD Vance took aim at what he called Kamala Harris’ “anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy“ in the GOP vice presidential pick‘s latest play for Christian and Catholic voters. The Catholic convert said Sunday that he found Harris’ secular platform “really bizarre,” at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “If Christians get out there and vote, we are going to win, my friends,” he told the crowd. Vance also lashed out at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who recently came under fire from Catholic groups who criticized a viral video of her feeding a podcaster a Dorito chip, part of a popular social media trend, as mocking the sacrament of Communion. “When you see an American leader, when you see a surrogate of Kamala Harris, insulting people of the Christian faith, I think that we should say to every single one of those people: You’re fired,” Vance said. Whitmer has since apologized for the video, saying she would “never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” and that the clip was “construed as something it was never intended to be.”

Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8
Unnerved Stanley Tucci Wants Us to Stop Wearing Sweatpants in Public
Sean Craig
Published 10.21.24 11:15AM EDT 
Stanley Tucci is seen in a green suit at a film premiere in London in May 2023.
Stanley Tucci has a bone to pick with people wearing sweatpants in public. Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Handsome and well turned out man Stanley Tucci, who says adults are dressing too casually these days, has some particularly venomous words for those who would wear sweatpants out in public. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the bespectacled actor and bon vivant, 63, was asked about his least favorite thing to see an adult wearing in the wild. “A T-shirt emblazoned with some sort of weird saying or image,” he began. “Shorts that don’t fit properly,” he continued, before turning to an anti-athleisure tirade: “Sweatpants. Not just like, ‘Oh, I’ve been running, and now I’m just going to stop at the store.’ You haven’t been running. You just wear sweatpants because you don’t want to wear pants. I sound like such a snob, but I’m sorry, just put on a pair of pants, wear a belt, get a nice pair of shoes. It doesn’t cost a lot of money to dress nicely.” Tucci previously told Condé Nast Traveler in 2022 that his biggest travel pet peeve is that “everybody’s dressed like a nine year old.” While conceding that his commitment to wearing jackets and suits on planes is “old fashioned,” he implored his fellow airline passengers: “You’re a person. Put a shirt on, wear a pair of shoes. Why do you have to wear sweats?”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Ted Cruz Suffers Hit as Texas’ Biggest Newspaper Endorses Rival
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.21.24 2:11PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 12:09PM EDT 
Ted Cruz
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/REUTERS

The largest newspaper in Texas endorsed Democrat Rep. Colin Allred for U.S. Senate on Monday, dealing another setback to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in an already tight race. The Dallas Morning News criticized Cruz’s lack of support for the bipartisan bills, including the border deal, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, all of which Allred has supported. “On the items of crucial importance to our country, [Cruz] digs in in the most partisan mode possible, making no room for common ground,” the editorial board wrote. The endorsement also noted that Cruz was one of the first senators to object to certifying the electoral vote on Jan. 6. “His actions were a catalyst for what became one of the worst days in our nation’s history,” the editorial said. The newspaper highlighted Allred’s commitment to bipartisanship and said he “speaks and acts in ways that demonstrate he is willing to treat differences as things we overcome, rather than root in.” Allred has also been endorsed by the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Though the newspaper often endorses Republican candidates, it has never endorsed Cruz.

Read it at The Dallas Morning News

