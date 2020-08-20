‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dies at 34
‘NEVER FORGOTTEN’
Former RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne—the drag persona of Zavion Davenport—has died at 34. DeVayne had been hospitalized Saturday for the second time this summer, having been treated in July for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. DeVayne received dialysis and catheters to her heart in July and was later discharged. “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul said. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.” DeVayne, a Louisiana native, won recognition during Drag Race’s eighth season, when she took fourth place. She later returned to the show for an All-Stars season but was sent home in the fourth episode. DeVayne credited her participation in the show for improving her drag performance abilities.