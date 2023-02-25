Chicago Mayoral Hopeful Blames Hackers for Offensive ‘Likes’

Read it at Chicago Tribune
The candidate mounting a primary challenge to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he had “nothing to do” with his Twitter account liking offensive tweets—and blamed hackers instead. The Chicago Tribune reports that Democrat Paul Vallas’ account had liked tweets that misgendered Lightfoot and made fun of her physical appearance or used racist language. He initially said the likes were being investigated by his campaign but on Friday claimed it is “obvious we got hacked.” Lightfoot had a message for Vallas: “Come clean.”