    Chicago Mayoral Hopeful Blames Hackers for Offensive ‘Likes’

    Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas

    Reuters/TKDR Chicago via Wikimedia Commons

    The candidate mounting a primary challenge to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he had “nothing to do” with his Twitter account liking offensive tweets—and blamed hackers instead. The Chicago Tribune reports that Democrat Paul Vallas’ account had liked tweets that misgendered Lightfoot and made fun of her physical appearance or used racist language. He initially said the likes were being investigated by his campaign but on Friday claimed it is “obvious we got hacked.” Lightfoot had a message for Vallas: “Come clean.”

    Read it at Chicago Tribune