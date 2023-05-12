Child Abuser Guilty in 1992 U.K. Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl
‘SKIPPING TO HER DEATH’
A monster child abuser who bludgeoned a 7-year-old girl with a brick and stabbed her 37 times in the heart over 30 years ago was found guilty of the wicked murder Friday. One witness at the trial testified that he saw Nikki Allan “skipping to her death” next to David Boyd, 55, as he lured her into the dark and derelict building. Boyd was Nikki’s neighbor in the east end of Sunderland, England and his partner had been a babysitter for the young girl. But he was initially low on police’s radar as authorities investigated George Heron, an innocent neighbor who wrongfully stood trial for Nikki’s killing. In 2017, fresh DNA screenings on the girl’s clothes found a one-in-28,000 match to Boyd. During Boyd’s trial, he confessed to fantasizing about young girls and receiving a prior conviction for indecently assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 1999. Boyd will face sentencing later in May.