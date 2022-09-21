Chilling Recordings Show Soccer Star Predicted His Death Aboard Shoddy Aircraft
PROPHETIC
In chilling recordings made shortly before he died in a plane crash, Argentine soccer star Emiliano Sala said he was “scared” the aircraft might go down because the plane “looks like it’s falling apart.” BBC obtained audio messages Sala sent to friends shortly before take-off, including one in which he wondered “if someone will look for me” if he died. Even the pilot seemed nervous. In a recording of a phone call he had with a fellow pilot, David Ibbotson—a hobby pilot who wasn’t licensed to carry passengers—said he couldn’t believe a soccer star on a $20 million contract with English Premier League team Cardiff City was flying in such a “dodgy” aircraft. “Normally I’d have my life jacket between my seats but tomorrow I’ll be wearing my life jacket,” he half-joked. The plane crashed over the English Channel while flying from France to Wales in 2019, killing both men.