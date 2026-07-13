Chilling Video Reveals Damage to Plane in Terrifying Mid-Flight Blowout

America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.

In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.

This week, Joanna sits down with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., to discuss the future of American manufacturing. From supporting innovators and emerging business leaders to investing in cities across the country, Stacey has helped PMI shape what comes next—and now, she’ll be responding directly to your comments.

Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.