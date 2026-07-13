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1

Chilling Video Reveals Damage to Plane in Terrifying Mid-Flight Blowout

WINDOW TO DISASTER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.13.26 7:52AM EDT 
ryanair
X/Rthema

Newly released video shows the extensive engine damage that triggered a terrifying mid-air emergency aboard a Ryanair flight as a passenger was almost sucked out of a shattered window. The footage, shared by a flight attendant, shows a large hole in the engine casing and a missing engine blade before revealing the broken cabin window. The Boeing 737-800 had been flying from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when part of the engine allegedly broke apart shortly after takeoff, forcing the aircraft to return for an emergency landing. According to German media, a 61-year-old Serbian passenger seated by the window was pulled headfirst through the opening, with only his wife holding onto his legs until other passengers helped drag him back inside. He suffered neck injuries, abrasions, and burns but remained conscious. The aircraft continued flying for about 30 minutes before landing safely.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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2
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes Into Reservoir While Battling Colorado Blaze
TRAGIC END
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.13.26 6:21AM EDT 
A satellite view shows active fire lines northeast of Ouray Gold Mountain Fire in Colorado, U.S., July 1, 2026.Vantor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MANDATORY CREDIT.
VANTOR/via REUTERS

A firefighting aircraft crashed into a Colorado reservoir while battling a growing wildfire, killing the lone person believed to have been on board. Dive teams were dispatched to Silver Jack Reservoir after the aircraft went down at 5:17 p.m., according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities initially said it was unclear whether the aircraft was a plane or a helicopter, but they believed only one person was aboard. Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie later confirmed a body had been recovered from the wreckage and was being transported to the county coroner. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The aircraft had been assisting crews battling the Gold Mountain Fire, which ignited late last month and remains just 5 percent contained, according to the national wildfire information system InciWeb. The blaze has burned more than 35,601 acres across western Colorado, with mandatory evacuations still in effect in some communities east and northeast of the city of Ouray. There are no evacuation orders within the city itself. Investigators have not determined the cause of the wildfire, and authorities have not yet said what caused the aircraft to crash into the reservoir.

Read it at CBS News

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Share Your Take on America’s Future for a Chance to Be Featured on The Daily Beast Podcast
AMERICA250
The Daily Beast
Published 07.13.26 12:00AM EDT 
Illustration of a red podcast microphone and a blue podcast microphone placed in front of a blue American flag pattern
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.

In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.

This week, Joanna sits down with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., to discuss the future of American manufacturing. From supporting innovators and emerging business leaders to investing in cities across the country, Stacey has helped PMI shape what comes next—and now, she’ll be responding directly to your comments.

Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.

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3
France Sends Planes to ‘Exceptional Scale’ Wildfire Outside Paris
AU SECOURS!
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.13.26 5:09AM EDT 
Aerial firefighting plane, De Havilland Canada Dash 8-402 MR, flies as French firefighters battle a wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest in in Noisy-sur-Ecole near Paris, amid a heatwave affecting a large part of the country, France, July 13, 2026.
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

France is using water-bombing planes to battle a major wildfire that broke out just outside Paris. More than 400 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France’s largest and most historic royal palaces, which officials have described as “virulent” and of “exceptional scale.” Two water-bombing planes have been deployed to help extinguish the wildfire that spread across more than 1,980 acres. The Canadair planes are having to get water from the River Seine, which flows through central Paris, where residents have been swimming to try to cool off from the extreme heat. “The aim is to save lives and property,” said Eric Brocardi, of France’s national federation of firefighters. Strong winds are helping the fire spread, forcing the closure of a highway linking Paris and Lyon and disrupting train services to and from the capital. The Eiffel Tower and other famous sites were closed over the weekend for safety reasons because of the heatwave in Paris. It has been estimated that there have been more than 10,000 excess deaths in Europe due to last month’s heatwave.

Read it at BBC

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4
Jay-Z Addresses Concert Chaos After Security Breach
CROWD CHAOS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.13.26 5:05AM EDT 
US rapper Jay-Z arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jay-Z apologized to fans after the final show of his three-night Yankee Stadium run was delayed by more than three hours, saying organizers refused to begin the concert for fear that people outside could be injured. After taking the stage shortly after midnight, the rapper explained the holdup to the crowd. “Let me explain the delay to you guys,” Jay-Z said. “It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside.” “There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.” Despite the lengthy wait, most concertgoers stayed through the show, which wrapped around 2:45 a.m. with fireworks over the stadium. The delayed finale, dubbed “Extra Innings,” capped Jay-Z’s hometown celebration marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The night featured a parade of surprise guests, including Rihanna, who joined Jay-Z for “Run This Town” before performing “B---h Better Have My Money.” Beyoncé returned to perform “Drunk In Love,” while Teyana Taylor, Usher, and Pharrell Williams also made appearances.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

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Lovense’s App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR Content
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Lovense edge 2 prostate massager
Lovense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.

Lovense Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager
Shop At Lovense

The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

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5
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Dies at 44
‘CATACLYSMIC’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 07.12.26 10:10PM EDT 
josh grisetti
Josh Grisetti/Instagram

Josh Grisetti, known for his work in musical theater and for his role as Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died by suicide at 44 on Friday. Grisetti’s castmate Rob McClure, who starred alongside him in Something Rotten! on Broadway, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.” The actor said Grisetti’s loss was “cataclysmic” and that information regarding his memorial would “come in time.” Grisetti appeared in eight episodes in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and also starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara in the short-lived ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity. On Broadway, the actor performed in shows including It Shoulda Been You, Broadway Bound, and Camelot in concert, as well as off-Broadway productions such as Rent and Enter Laughing. Outside of acting, Grisetti taught musical theater at California State University, Fullerton. He is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at People

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6
Drugged Out Dog Rescued After Mountain Ordeal
TOO HIGH
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.12.26 4:31PM EDT 
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

A dog has been rescued from Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom, after becoming ill from eating what is suspected to be discarded cannabis, the BBC reported. Tokyo, a black Labrador, was climbing the 4,413-foot mountain with dog trainer Christina Bluhme when he suddenly collapsed halfway along the trail. A mountain rescue team carried Tokyo down on a stretcher and took him to a local vet, where staff said they believed he had ingested cannabis left on the path. Tokyo reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness during the climb and remained unconscious for much of the rescue on the way down the mountain. Marijuana is one of the most commonly reported toxins in pets, ranking among the top 10 exposures reported annually by the Pet Poison Helpline. While even small amounts can trigger dangerous reactions, severe marijuana toxicosis can result in coma. “I genuinely thought I was going to lose her,” Bluhme said of Tokyo, adding that she would not have been able to get the Labrador down the mountain alone. She thanked the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, saying: “Their kindness, professionalism and calm support meant everything during one of the most frightening days I’ve ever experienced.”

Read it at BBC

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7
Marvel Star Dies at 82
SCENE-STEALER
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.12.26 3:44PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Actress Wai Ching Ho attends Marvel's "Iron Fist" New York screening at AMC Empire 25 on March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Noam Galai/WireImage

Wai Ching Ho, who played Madame Gao in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at 82. Ho’s Daredevil costar Peter Shinkoda paid tribute to the Hong Kong-born actress on Instagram. “Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud,” Shinkoda wrote on Saturday, before adding in another post: “I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom—I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.” Actor Perry Yung said in his tribute to Ho that she had “passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago.” He added, “Wai Ching was a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard, and we are better for it. Rest in power dear friend.” Ho was best known for playing the Marvel villain in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. She also appeared in Premium Rush, Hustlers, Fresh Off the Boat, and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and she voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar’s 2022 animated film Turning Red, according to People.

Read it at People

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8
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Remake Hits Choppy Waters at the Box Office
NOT FAR I'LL GO
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.12.26 3:12PM EDT 
Catherine Laga'aia in Moana.
Catherine Laga'aia. Disney

Moana is set to become one of Disney’s worst-performing live-action remakes after debuting with a disappointing $43 million at the domestic box office. With a $250 million production budget, the film is expected to generate significant losses for Disney, which had projected at least a $60 million domestic debut and $140 million globally. It’s following a similar path to 2025’s disastrous Snow White remake, which opened with $42 million and was widely considered a box office bomb. Generally, live-action remakes perform well. Over the past decade, hits like Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast have each grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. However, analysts believe the Moana live-action adaptation was produced too soon, failing to generate the nostalgia or excitement that fueled those earlier titles. The original film was released just a decade ago, and the 2024 animated sequel had already satisfied much of the fanbase. Second place this week went to Minions & Monsters, which earned $20.5 million domestically in its second week, bringing its global total to $280 million since its debut last week. The film is on track to turn a profit given its $85 million production budget. Not all the news was bad for Disney: Toy Story 5, now in its fourth week, earned $18.5 million—enough to make it the third highest-grossing movie in the U.S. and keep the film on track to surpass $1 billion worldwide, which would make it the franchise’s highest-grossing entry.

Read it at Variety

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
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The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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9
Whitewashed Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Major Movie Milestone
WANNA BE STARTIN’ SOMETHIN’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 07.12.26 3:54PM EDT 
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Michael.
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Michael. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate Glen Wilson/Lionsgate/Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

The biopic that distilled the controversial life of the King of Pop into its most sanitized highlights just set a major box-office record. Michael, which drew scrutiny for its omission of Michael Jackson’s child sexual abuse allegations in telling the story of the artist’s life, just became the first biopic in cinema history to hit the $1 billion mark. The two-hour-and-seven-minute film earned $371.8 million domestically and $629.8 million at the global box office. The movie stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as his late uncle, from his days in the Jackson 5 through his successful solo career. However, the film, which was approved by Jackson’s estate, conveniently neglects to include events post-1988, when the singer was accused of child sexual abuse and kidnapping. “Michael is like if you made a cheery biopic of Bill Cosby that ended with his successful run on The Cosby Show, all while avoiding any mention of his notorious private proclivities," wrote Daily Beast entertainment critic Nick Schager in April in his review of the film.

Read it at Deadline

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10
Cops Nab New Suspect in Murder of U.K. Politician
GRIM
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.12.26 4:23PM EDT 
Published 07.12.26 4:00PM EDT 
A picture of former government minister and Reform UK member Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at her home in Haytor on Thursday.
A picture of former government minister and Reform UK member Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at her home in Haytor on Thursday. Jack Taylor/Jack Taylor, REUTERS

Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old British man in connection with the killing of politician Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old former member of Parliament was found dead at her home in rural ​southwest England on Thursday, after suffering serious injuries. The male suspect was arrested in Rotherham, northern ⁠England, late on Saturday. “At this point, there is ​still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with ​this murder,” said Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman. “Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is ‌nothing ⁠to suggest that it was politically motivated.” Widdecombe served as Conservative Member of Parliament for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010. Two other serving members of Parliament have been murdered in the last decade, Reuters reports. Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 during the Brexit campaign by a far-right extremist, and Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by an attacker linked to the militant group Islamic State.

Read it at Reuters

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